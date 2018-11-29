Awkwafina to star in Comedy Central series

Comedy Central now trusts in Fina, too.

The network announced Thursday that it has ordered the new comedy series Awkwafina. The half-hour scripted show, which is inspired by Awkwafina’s formative years in New York City, stars the rapper and Crazy Rich Asians scene-stealer as a young woman with designs on living large while still residing with her father and grandmother in Queens. B.D. Wong will play her father, Lori Tan Chinn will assume the role of her grandmother, and Bowen Yang will play her more successful cousin.

Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto (SMILF), and Teresa Hsiao (Family Guy) co-wrote the pilot, which is being directed by Lucia Aniello (Broad City). “I’ve been watching Comedy Central since I was old enough to hold a remote, and so many of their shows have defined who I am today,” said Awkwafina in a statement. “I am so honored to be given their platform to tell the story of an Asian-American girl against the backdrop of the city I was raised.” Comedy Central has ordered 10 episodes of the comedy, which does not yet have a premiere date.

Awkwafina, who hosted Saturday Night Live last month and whose credits include Ocean’s 8, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and Future Man, released the EP In Fina We Trust earlier this year. She stars in two movies that will premiere at Sundance in early 2019: The Farewell and Paradise Hills.

Comedy Central also announced that it has ordered eight episodes of the scripted comedy Robbie. The series stars Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty) as a youth-league basketball coach who lives in his father’s shadow “until he realizes he has a son of his own who can lead him to greatness.” Written by Scovel and Anthony King (Silicon Valley), Robbie also includes Beau Bridges, Sasheer Zamata, and Mary Holland in its cast.

Related links:

• Awkwafina in her own words

• Crazy Rich Asians: The EW review