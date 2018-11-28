Warning: This story contains plots details from Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, “The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning.”

It’s a Dunne deal for This Is Us: Griffin Dunne is joining the season 3 cast of NBC’s hit drama.

Dunne — whose lengthy film resume includes After Hours, An American Werewolf in London, and Dallas Buyers Club — comes aboard in a recurring role, and it’s a highly intriguing one at that. He’ll play the present-day version of Nicky Pearson, the troubled little brother of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) who was believed to have perished in the Vietnam War but was revealed at the end of the fall finale to be alive and living in a remote trailer in Bradford, Penn., just a few hours from the home where Jack and his family lived. The gentle-natured Nicky (the younger-adult version played by Michael Angarano) wasn’t cut out for battle, and when the horrors of war started breaking him down and rotting his soul, Jack enlisted so he could try to save his brother, who was self-medicating with a variety of intoxicants.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC; Inset: Monica Schipper/WireImage

Viewers first learned that Jack had a brother in season 2, and Nicky made his first appearance earlier this season as the show began unspooling a key Vietnam storyline.

Dunne appeared briefly in the final seconds of the fall finale, which was titled “The Beginning is the End is the Beginning.” His TV credits include I Love Dick, Manhattan, House of Lies, and Damages.

For much more on that Nicky shocker what it might mean for the Pearsons, head over here to see what creator Dan Fogelman revealed.

Related content: