Outlander: Get a sneak peek at Claire and Jamie's new cabin

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Outlander

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama ,
Romance ,
Fantasy
Network
Starz
placeholder
Lynette Rice
November 28, 2018 at 05:56 PM EST

Time to carry Claire over the threshold for realz this time, Jamie!

In Sunday’s episode of Outlander, fans will finally get to see the fruits of the Fraser labor — the couple’s cabin is done! And boy, does is it look comfy.

In these first-look images from the episode, titled “Savages,” Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has a fireside chat with her hubby, Jamie (Sam Heughan), before lending her medical expertise to a family of German settlers. Jamie and Ian (John Bell) also travel to a nearby town to recruit settlers for Fraser’s Ridge, but a political movement among the Scottish settlers gets in the way.

Aimee Spinks/Starz
Aimee Spinks/Starz
Mark Mainz/Starz
Aimee Spinks/Starz
Aimee Spinks/Starz

Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

Related content:

Outlander

Diana Gabaldon's genre-bending time-travel novels come to life in Starz's series.
type
TV Show
seasons
3
Genre
Drama,
Romance,
Fantasy
Rating
TV-MA
run date
08/09/14
Cast
Caitriona Balfe,
Sam Heughan
Network
Starz
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Outlander

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now