Outlander: Get a sneak peek at Claire and Jamie's new cabin

Time to carry Claire over the threshold for realz this time, Jamie!

In Sunday’s episode of Outlander, fans will finally get to see the fruits of the Fraser labor — the couple’s cabin is done! And boy, does is it look comfy.

In these first-look images from the episode, titled “Savages,” Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has a fireside chat with her hubby, Jamie (Sam Heughan), before lending her medical expertise to a family of German settlers. Jamie and Ian (John Bell) also travel to a nearby town to recruit settlers for Fraser’s Ridge, but a political movement among the Scottish settlers gets in the way.

Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

