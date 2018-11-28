Outlander: Get a sneak peek at Claire and Jamie's new cabin

Aimee Spinks/Starz
Time to carry Claire over the threshold for realz this time, Jamie!
In Sunday’s episode of Outlander, fans will finally get to see the fruits of the Fraser labor — the couple’s cabin is done! And boy, does is it look comfy.
In these first-look images from the episode, titled “Savages,” Claire (Caitriona Balfe) has a fireside chat with her hubby, Jamie (Sam Heughan), before lending her medical expertise to a family of German settlers. Jamie and Ian (John Bell) also travel to a nearby town to recruit settlers for Fraser’s Ridge, but a political movement among the Scottish settlers gets in the way.
Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.
