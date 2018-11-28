Murphy Brown wraps Dec. 20 to make way for Fam

UPDATED: Murphy Brown is saying so long for now.

The revival of the Candice Bergen sitcom will complete its 13-episode run on Dec. 20 to make way for the new comedy Fam starring Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell. It will take over Murphy’s time slot at 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays, while Man with a Plan will return in the Happy Together spot.

Happy Together will also hit the bench but no decision has been made about whether it or Murphy Brown will earn another year.

CBS also has more episodes of Life in Pieces in the can, to be aired at a later date.

Thursdays (starting Jan. 10)

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory

8:30-9 p.m. Young Sheldon

9-9:30 p.m. Mom

9:30-10 p.m. Fam

10-11 p.m. S.W.A.T.

Mondays (Feb. 4 and 11)

8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30-9 p.m. Man with a Plan

9-10 p.m. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

10-11 p.m. Bull

Mondays (as of Feb. 18)

8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30-9 p.m. Man with a Plan

9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I.

10-11 p.m. Bull



Here’s the official longline on Fam: “It stars Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell in a comedy about a woman whose vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiancé and his wonderful parents is radically altered when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with her.”

