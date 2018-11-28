Sherlock creators find lead actor for new Dracula show

Actor Claes Bang (The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Square) has a new role he can really sink his teeth into. It was announced today that the Dane has been cast as the titular vampire in the new mini-series Dracula, from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. The series will consists of three feature-length episodes and will find the Transylvanian Count drawing his plans against Victorian England. Commissioned by BBC One, Dracula will be produced by Hartswood Films and is a co-production between BBC One and Netflix.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock,” said Bang, in a statement. “I’m so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.”

The series will premiere on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK. Filming begins next year.

