Cowboy Bebop is coming to Netflix as an all-new live-action TV series.

The streaming service has greenlit a show based on the original 1998 Japanese animated series.

A live-action version was previously reported last summer as in development, but without a distributor or series order.

Here’s the official description: “Based on the worldwide phenomenon from Sunrise Inc., Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, and Radical Ed: a ragtag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world… for the right price.”

Netflix has committed to a 10-episode first season. There’s an impressive lineup of showrunners on board: Andre Nemec and Josh Appelbaum (Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol), along with Jeff Pinkner (Fringe) and Scott Rosenberg (Knightfall). Christopher Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok) will write the first episode.

Here’s the trailer for the original series, which was set in the year 2071, about 50 years after an accident made Earth almost uninhabitable. Humanity has colonized most planets in the solar system, and the Inter Solar System Police register bounty hunters (dubbed Cowboys) to chase criminals.

Cowboy Bebop previously inspired an animated feature film, 2001’s Cowboy Bebop: The Movie.

Here’s Netflix’s announcement gif:

Shinichiro Watanabe — director of the original anime — will serve as a consultant on the new series, and executive producers include Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, Shin Sasaki, Tetsu Fujimura, and Matthew Weinberg.