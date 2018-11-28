Chilling Adventures of Sabrina casts a young Sabrina for its holiday episode

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Samantha Highfill
November 28, 2018 at 01:00 PM EST

The Sabrina family is growing.

Weeks before its special holiday episode, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Talethe Netflix horror series has added three new actors. First, McKenna Grace will guest-star in the holiday episode, which airs on December 14, as Li’l Sabrina.

According to a statement from the streaming service, “During our holiday special, we’ll get to see what Sabrina was like as a precocious tot. And while The Church of Night celebrates the Solstice, that doesn’t stop Li’l Sabrina from asking Santa for something special.”

Additionally, season 2 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has added two recurring guest stars in Alexis Denisof and Jedidiah Goodacre. Denisof will play Mary Wardwell’s boyfriend, Adam Masters. Adam’s described as, “Handsome and charming, Adam returns to Greendale after a stint overseas working with Physicians Without Frontiers — unaware that his fiancé has been taken over by the demoness Madam Satan.”

As for Goodacre, he will play Dorian Grey, the owner of an exclusive nightclub called Dorian’s Gray Room. Dorian is described as an “enigmatic gentleman of an indeterminate age” who is “very good at keeping secrets, especially his own — a cursed portrait he hides from prying eyes.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale hits Netflix on Friday, Dec. 14.

