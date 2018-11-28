American Housewife will take over The Conners slot in February

ABC has announced its plans to fill the hole left by The Conners, which will wrap its 11-episode run on Jan. 22.

The third season of American Housewife will take over the Tuesday time slot beginning Feb. 5. The single-camera comedy stars Katy Mixon and Diedrich Bader.

In the meantime, the spin-off of The Goldbergs will finally make its debut on Jan. 9. Schooled will air Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m., following The Goldbergs. Set in 1990-ish, Schooled follows the faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), and Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen).

ABC won’t make a decision about another season of The Conners until the spring.

