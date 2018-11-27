Saru’s life on his home planet is shown for the first time in the above exclusive trailer for an upcoming Star Trek: Short Treks film that explores the backstory of the fan-favorite Starfleet officer.

In “The Brightest Star,” Saru (Doug Jones) “lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path.”

Here’s a photo too:

Michael Gibson/CBS

Saru, of course, is a Kelpien and it’s interesting to see in the above image that his people actually farm kelp. We know that the Kelpiens are a “prey species” that were hunted and in constant danger on their home planet, which is how they developed a sixth sense for imminent danger.

“The Brightest Star” has its premiere on Thursday, Dec. 6, and is one of four self-contained films, each about 10 to 15 minutes in length, in the Trek universe that lead up to the season 2 premiere Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access on Jan. 17.