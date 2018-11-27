Julie Chen Moonves will host Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Julie Chen Moonves may have walked away from The Talk but she won’t leave the show that made her a household name.

CBS announced Tuesday that Moonves will host the second installment of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition that will bow Jan. 21 on the network.

The show’s longtime host, who ultimately embraced her nickname “The Chenbot,” now uses her married name.

The second season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will air on multiple nights each week for three weeks, with the two-hour finale on Feb. 13. The first season of the spin-off ended on Feb. 25 with Marissa Jaret Winokur beating Ross Mathews.

In September, Moonves announced that she was leaving The Talk, CBS’ daytime talk show that she helped to launch. Her announcement came after her husband, Leslie Moonves, was ousted as chairman of CBS Corp.

Toward the end of the most recent season of Big Brother, Moonves began signing off with her married name in a clear sign that she stood with her husband, who was forced to resign after multiple women told The New Yorker that he sexually harassed or assaulted them.

On Sept. 18, The Talk featured a tearful goodbye message from Moonves. “Right now I need to spend more time at home with my husband and young son. Thank you viewers for allowing me into your home. It was a privilege.”