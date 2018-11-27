Watch Jimmy Fallon channel Trump as Elvis in 'Jailhouse Rock' spoof

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Maureen Lee Lenker
November 27, 2018 at 07:56 PM EST

Jimmy Fallon is feeling all shook up on The Tonight Show.

The late-night host brings back one of his most beloved traditions, musical impressions, with a mash-up of his Donald Trump and Elvis Presley impressions in a special rendition of “Jailhouse Rock,” which you can see in the exclusive preview above.

At a Monday night rally in Elvis Presley’s hometown of Tupelo, Miss., the president stated that people used to tell him he looked like the King of Rock. In a send-up of these remarks, Fallon performed a new version of “Jailhouse Rock” with lyrics about the Mueller investigation, various indictments involving high-profile members of the administration, and more.

“It’s great being here in Memphis. A lot of people have been saying I look like Elvis. It’s true, they say I look like Elvis so I’d like to do a tribute to the great man himself, the King,” Fallon as Trump/Elvis says in the introduction to the song. He then takes to his feet to rock out with lyrics like, “The warden threw a party in the county jail / Everyone in my administration started to wail / Indictments handed down to the whole West Wing / You should’ve heard my lawyer Michael Cohen sing.”

The chorus will be familiar to all Elvis lovers with one key lyrical change as Fallon sings, “Everybody with a White House job / Was dancin’ to the Jailhouse Rock.”

The musical spoof ended with a further send-up of Trump’s continual focus on his perceived achievements with Fallon changing Elvis’ signature sign-off, “Thank you very much” to “Thank me very much.”

Trump honored the late rock star on Nov. 16, awarding Presley the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. Other guests on Tuesday’s episode include John Oliver, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan, and music by Mike Will Made-It, Swae Lee & Young Thug.

Watch the exclusive video above for Fallon’s complete “Jailhouse Rock” performance.

