Vanessa Bayer and Taran Killam to have SNL reunion on Single Parents

Single Parents is about to have an SNL reunion.

The ABC sitcom is bringing aboard Vanessa Bayer to join series star and former fellow SNL cast member Taran Killam. Bayer is on tap as a recurring guest star, portraying Mia, Killam’s character Will’s ex, EW can confirm.

As one of the titular single parents, Will has frequently mentioned his ex-wife and his struggles to move on while parenting Sophie, but Bayer will first make her appearance as the mysterious ex in a January episode.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mia is a scarf-wearing, pretentious human rights lawyer who has devoted the last five years of her life to humanitarian work abroad, which makes her view Will’s life as a single parent with disdain. Sparks are sure to fly as Mia barges in to undermine Will’s parenting decisions after five years away.

Bayer left SNL after seven seasons at the end of the 2016-17 season; Killam left the show the previous season after six years there.

Single Parents airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC and has already received a full-season order of 22 episodes.

