New RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 teaser features festive "Carol of the Queens" jingle

Joey Nolfi
November 26, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST

Get those slay bells jingling, because the ladies of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 are serving queer holiday cheer in a new teaser for the upcoming season.

Belting a fabulous interpretation of the classic wintertime tune “Carol of the Bells,” the New York Gay Men’s Chorus soundtracks the new clip with “Carol of the Queens,” a festive rendition featuring over 25 of the chorus’ standout voices featuring a four-part harmony sung as the All-Stars 4 competitors — Latrice Royale, Naomi Smalls, Farrah Moan, Valentina, Jasmine Masters, Monique Heart, Monét X Change, Trinity The Tuck, Manila Luzon, and Gia Gunn — hack away at golden crowns frozen in giant ice cubes.

“The girls on All-Stars 4 are exciting and they have so much more to show,” Emmy-winning host and producer RuPaul previously told EW of the returning cast, adding that the season ahead will serve as minor course correction after the All-Stars 3finale sharply divided the rabid Drag Race fanbase. “I think it will shock fans, although I don’t think they’ll be as disappointed. We always try to do something fresh and interesting, and sometimes it turns out in a way that you don’t really expect. I love Trixie [Mattel]. She’s a real superstar, but I really didn’t count on the other girls who came back being so vindictive [and voting against Shangela].”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 returns Friday, Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1, one week after the debut of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular special on Friday, Dec. 7. Watch the new All-Stars 4 teaser above, and head here for EW’s exclusive preview of the season ahead.

