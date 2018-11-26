Jerry Springer will return to TV with his own courtroom show

You can call him Judge Jerry now.

Jerry Springer, whose eponymous (and infamous) talk show was canceled earlier this year, is returning to syndicated TV next fall in his own courtroom show from NBC Universal. As Judge Jerry, Springer will hear cases and render a verdict.

“For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable,” Springer said in a statement. “My career is coming full circle and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years.”

Judge Jerry has already been sold in 75% of the country to major station groups. His half-hour, daily court show will tape in front of a live studio audience at the Stamford Media Center in Connecticut, home to The Steve Wilkos Show and Maury.

In June, NBC Universal made the decision to stop producing The Jerry Springer Show, which had aired in syndication since 1991. Springer, 74, did not release a statement about the show’s cancellation but had previously commented about rumors of the show’s demise to ET‘s Kevin Frazier. “We’ve stopped production of the show,” he said. “Whenever you make changes, it’s sad.”

Springer did his talk show for 27 seasons.