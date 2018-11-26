Jason Momoa, Matt Damon to host Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live is ringing in the holidays wth Jason Momoa and Matt Damon.

NBC’s forever-running late-night sketch series announced that the Momoa and Damon will emcee the Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 shows, respectively.

Momoa, who stars on the big screen next month in Aquaman, will be joined in that episode by musical guests Mumford & Sons. This will be the first time that the Game of Thrones alum (and current star of Netflix’s Frontier) will host.

Damon will serve as host for the second time when he anchors the Dec. 15 installment, with Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus appearing as musical guests. The Oscar winner previously popped up in the season premiere of SNL, playing embattled Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

SNL previously announced that The Crown star Claire Foy will host the Dec. 1 show, which will feature musical performances by Anderson .Paak. Previous hosts of season 44 include Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Seth Meyers, Jonah Hill, Liev Schreiber, and Steve Carell.