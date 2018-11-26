Jason Momoa, Matt Damon to host Saturday Night Live

Fall TV

Saturday Night Live

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Comedy
Network
NBC
placeholder
Dan Snierson
November 26, 2018 at 02:04 PM EST

Saturday Night Live is ringing in the holidays wth Jason Momoa and Matt Damon.

NBC’s forever-running late-night sketch series announced that the Momoa and Damon will emcee the Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 shows, respectively.

Momoa, who stars on the big screen next month in Aquaman, will be joined in that episode by musical guests Mumford & Sons. This will be the first time that the Game of Thrones alum (and current star of Netflix’s Frontier) will host.

Damon will serve as host for the second time when he anchors the Dec. 15 installment, with Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus appearing as musical guests. The Oscar winner previously popped up in the season premiere of SNL, playing embattled Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.

SNL previously announced that The Crown star Claire Foy will host the Dec. 1 show, which will feature musical performances by Anderson .Paak. Previous hosts of season 44 include Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Seth Meyers, Jonah Hill, Liev Schreiber, and Steve Carell.

Fall TV

Saturday Night Live

The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Micheals.
type
TV Show
seasons
44
Genre
Comedy
Rating
TV-14
run date
10/11/75
creator
Lorne Michaels
Cast
Kenan Thompson,
Kate McKinnon,
Pete Davidson,
Aidy Bryant,
Beck Bennett,
Michael Che,
Colin Jost,
Cecily Strong,
Leslie Jones,
Kyle Mooney,
Sasheer Zamata,
Mikey Day,
Alex Moffat,
Melissa Villaseñor
Network
NBC
Available For Streaming On
Fubo TV
Complete Coverage
Saturday Night Live

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now