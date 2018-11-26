Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins' miniseries I Am the Night gets new trailer, release date

Actor Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins first joined forces on the superhero blockbuster Wonder Woman. But before the release of the much-anticipated sequel (which, despite some obvious plot questions, also stars Pine), the two have another collaboration coming soon to a screen near you: the TNT limited series I Am the Night. Pine stars as a Los Angeles reporter named Jay Singletary, who thinks he’s on the trail of a huge story — but as explained in a new trailer, “Some stories don’t want to be told.”

Singletary becomes interested in a young woman named Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who was given away at birth and grew up outside Reno, Nevada. Fauna has only recently learned that she’s adopted, and comes to L.A. in search of her origins; the trail leads her to gynecologist Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays). Singletary had previously written a story suggesting the doctor was involved in the infamous “Black Dahlia” murder of Elizabeth Short in 1947, but Hodel was never arrested for the crime and Singletary’s reputation was ruined. Now he thinks Fauna can lead him to some new information. All they have to do is overcome the power of Hollywood interests, who love to throw creepy costume parties.

I Am the Night was written by Sam Sheridan and inspired by true events. When first announced, the six-episode series shared the same title as the real Fauna Hodel’s autobiography (One Day She’ll Darken), but it has since changed to I Am the Night. “This story was dying to be told, and we loved telling it,” Jenkins tweeted alongside the trailer.

The series is set to premiere Jan. 28 on TNT. Watch the new trailer above.

So excited to share this trailer for #IAmTheNight, starring the most amazing Chris Pine and @IndiaEisleyLife. This story was dying to be told and we loved telling it. Can’t wait for you all to see! Premieres January 28! @IAmTheNightTNT pic.twitter.com/LKxP62BeOj — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 26, 2018

