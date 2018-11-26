George Eads is leaving MacGyver

Jace Downs/CBS

MacGyver (2016 TV series)

Lynette Rice
November 26, 2018 at 07:33 PM EST

George Eads is done with MacGyver.

EW has confirmed that the veteran CBS actor will be written off the reboot sometime in 2019. He has played Jack Dalton, a  former CIA agent who’s worked alongside MacGyver (Lucas Till), since the show’s launch in 2016.

The Hollywood Reporter says Eads asked to leave the Atlanta-based series so he could spend more time with his young daughter in Los Angeles. The trade also reports that Eads walked away from the set in October after an “altercation.”

MacGyver was Eads’ second drama for CBS. From 2000 to 2015, he played Nick Stokes on CSI. He was the last original cast member on the procedural, which ended after season 15.

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. on CBS.

MacGyver (2016 TV series)

