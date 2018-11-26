Amazon Studios is head-over-heels for some of Hollywood’s buzziest and most respected talent.

The streaming platform announced on Monday that its cast for the eight-part anthology series Modern Love includes a jaw-dropping who’s who of stars. The series, based on the popular New York Times column and weekly podcast of the same name, will feature eight half-hour episodes exploring the complexities and vagaries of love in all its forms.

The cast includes award-winning talent like Anne Hathaway, John Gallagher Jr., and Tina Fey, as well as buckets of stand-out names like John Slattery, Dev Patel, Andy Garcia, Catherine Keener, Brandon Victor Dixon, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, and Sofia Boutella.

“It’s like I woke up in the actor candy store. We’ve managed to assemble a dream cast of my favorite actors. It’s a testament to the reach of the original column and of how, now more than ever, love is the only certainty,” said showrunner John Carney in a statement.

Carney (Once, Sing Street) will oversee the series as a writer, director, and executive producer. Emmy Rossum, Sharon Horgan, and Tom Hall have also been announced as directors for the series. Horgan and Hall will direct episodes they wrote, with Horgan heading up a Tina Fey-John Slattery led episode. Rossum is attached to direct an episode penned by the late Audrey Wells.

The series is currently in production in New York, but further details including premiere date are still to come.

