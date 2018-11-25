It appears as though Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) isn’t working alone in “Elseworlds.”

On Sunday, the CW unveiled the full trailer for this year’s Arrowverse crossover, which will include The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl. Like the previous spots, it offered us a few more clues about what to expect from the three-night event. First, it revealed that Jeremy Davies’ evil Arkham Asylum doctor, who rewrites reality in the episodes, has received some help from Mar-Novu/The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), an extraterrestrial of infinite power.

“I offered you godhood,” the Monitor says to Deegan in the promo as he hands the bad doctor a giant book. “Show them what a real god can do.”

Furthermore, the new trailer also featured new looks at John Wesley Shipp rocking a replica of his Flash costume from the ’90s, and Tyler Hoechlin looking rather menacing in his all-black Superman suit.

“I was so flustered when I saw him in that thing,” The Flash‘s Grant Gustin previously told EW about seeing Hoechlin in his dark new look for the first time. “I hadn’t worked with Tyler at all as Superman, so that was the trippiest thing I’ve experienced so far on the show.”

As EW previously reported, “Elseworlds” sees the Flash (Gustin) and Green Arrow (Arrow’s Stephen Amell) swap lives after Deegan tinkers with reality. As a result, they turn to Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), the only person that can see them for who they really are, for help and end up meeting the Man of Steel and Lois Lane (Grimm‘s Elizabeth Tulloch). The crossover will also introduce Ruby Rose as Batwoman and mark the Arrowverse’s first trip to Gotham City.

“Elseworlds” begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.

Related content: