Doctor Who trailer asks, 'What's got you so scared?'

Clark Collis
November 25, 2018 at 03:13 PM EST

Next week’s episode of Doctor Who looks to be one of this season’s shows which will have younger viewers (and also, possibly, myself) watching from behind a couch, at least judging by a new trailer just released by the BBC.

Chillingly titled “It Takes You Away,” and set in present-day Norway, the episode finds The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh), and Yaz (Mandip Gill) discovering a boarded-up cottage and a girl named Hanne in need of their help. What has happened here? What monster lurks in the woods around the cottage — and beyond? You can find out when the show premieres on BBC America, Dec. 2.

“It Takes You Away” is written by Ed Hime and directed by Jamie Childs. The show’s guest stars are Ellie Wallwork and Kevin Eldon.

Watch that new trailer, above.

