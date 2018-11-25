The 40 best Cyber Monday deals you need to know about

Every year we look forward to the Monday after Thanksgiving for one thing and one thing only: online shopping. And by online shopping, we mean snatching up hugely discounted tech deals, since Cyber Monday is the very best time to buy entertainment essentials like TVs, laptops, smartphones, headphones, and more.
Thanks to retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung, there’s already been some great deals on all things tech-related for Black Friday, which means that today you can expect even more can’t-miss Cyber Monday tech deals.
Highlights include a Samsung 58-Inch 4K TV for less than $450, the newest Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for $200 off, and the all-new Amazon Echo Dot for 52 percent off! Keep scrolling to check out the best tech deals you can snag before Cyber Monday is over.
Best TV deals
- Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $447.99 (orig. $649.99); walmart.com
- Sharp 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV, $329.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com
- Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV with $20 VUDU Credit, $747.99 (orig. $998); walmart.com
- Toshiba 43-Inch 1080p HD Smart LED TV, $249.99 (orig. $300); amazon.com
- LG Electronics 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $696.99 ($1,199.99); amazon.com
- Sony 65-Inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $998 (orig. $1,398); amazon.com
- Samsung Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV 2018, $997.99 (orig. $1,297.99); amazon.com
- Samsung 60-Inch NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TV, $649.99 (orig. $829.99); samsung.com
- LG 55-Inch 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV, $339.15 (orig. $598); ebay.com
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Q8FN QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2018), $1,499.99 (orig. $2,199.99); samsung.com
Best laptop deals
- Lenovo Ideapad 330 15.6-Inch Laptop with 4GB RAM, $269 (orig. $399); walmart.com
- Acer Aspire E 15-Inch Full HD 6GB RAM Laptop, $324.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
- Google Pixelbook, $1,349 (orig. $1,649); amazon.com
- Buy a 13-Inch MacBook Pro, get a $200 Apple Store Gift Card, $1,299; apple.com
- Lenovo V330 15.6-Inch Notebook Computer with 8GB RAM, $399.99 (orig. $529.99); ebay.com
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 64GB, $449.99 (orig. $599.99); samsung.com
- MSI Performance Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch with NVIDIA-GeForce, $799.99 (orig. $1,099.99); walmart.com
Best smartphone deals
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Factory Unlocked Phone 128GB, $799.99 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com and samsung.com
- Buy an iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, get a $50 Apple Store Gift Card, $699; apple.com
- Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Unlocked Smartphone (refurbished), $224.99 (orig. $799); ebay.com
Best audio deals
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen), $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones with Alexa voice control, $299 (orig. $349); amazon.com
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Rose Gold, $239.95 (orig. $299.95); amazon.com
- iHome Docking Beside and Home Office Amazon Echo Dot Speaker System, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Echo Dot (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker, $24 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 LE Limited Edition Wireless Speaker Phantom, $79.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Best tablet deals
- SmarTab 10.1-Inch 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Keyboard, $99.98 (orig. $179.99); walmart.com
- Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
- Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-Inch, $547.99 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com
- Apple iPad Mini 4 128GB with 7.9-Inch Retina Display, $323.80 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
- Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader (7th Generation), $79.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
- Buy a 10.5-Inch iPad Pro 64GB, get a $100 Apple Store Gift Card, $649; apple.com
More tech deals, including gaming
- PlayStation 4 1TB Marvel’s Spider-Man Bundle for $199.99 (orig. $299.99); gamestop.com
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creator Bundle for $199.99 (orig. $299.99); gamestop.com
- Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $299 (orig. $324); walmart.com
- Nintendo 2DS XL for $129 (orig. $145); walmart.com
- Lenovo Smart Display 8-Inch with Google Assistant, $99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com
- Google Home Hub, $99 (orig. $149); jet.com
- Fire TV Stick Bundle with Echo Dot 2nd Generation, $39.98 (orig. $79.98); amazon.com
