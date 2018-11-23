Kiefer Sutherland pays homage to his tree-tackling holiday classic

Now that’s how you get into the holiday spirit!

Kiefer Sutherland — best known for tackling a Christmas tree while intoxicated and, oh, some show called 24 — paid homage to his now-classic viral video by loving on a pint-sized tannenbaum.

In a Thanksgiving tweet, Sutherland tops his tree with a wooly hat and bids his followers a happy holiday season before giving his tree a big ’ol hug.

“I love him so much!” he says. Then, as is his personal tradition, he takes it down.

For those who have never seen Sutherland’s infamous video, the actor full-on blitzed a Christmas tree after enjoying an adult beverage (or two). Ever since it happened more than a decade ago, he’s often asked by journalists and late-night hosts to explain his actions. Sutherland, always the good sport, takes it in stride and laughs along with the rest of us.

