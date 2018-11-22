James Corden's 'Mr. Magnificent' stage magic fails Eddie Redmayne's wizard test

James Corden‘s “Mr. Magnificent” isn’t so magnificent in the eyes of Eddie Redmayne.

In a new sketch for The Late Late Show, Corden tried to razzle dazzle the Fantastic Beasts star with some stage magic, but pulling a train of scarves out of his pocket while dancing to “Get Ready for This” isn’t getting Mr. Magnificent into Hogwarts, Ilvermorny, or any of J.K. Rowling’s schools of witchcraft and wizardry.

“This is quickly becoming a complete waste of everyone’s time,” Redmayne, as Corden’s magical entrance examiner, said. But Mr. Magnificent never gives up!

Changing from his cape and tuxedo ensemble, he re-emerged in a more glittery outfit with two stage assistants, smoke, a crystal ball, and a hidden dove, which he promptly tossed into the ceiling fan — in front of a magizoologist, no less. Too bad the assignment was to transfigure an inanimate object into an animal. That’s when Redmayne flipped on Mr. Magnificent and subsequently failed him.

“You’re a joke!” he exclaimed. “I don’t know how you got here, but clearly you don’t know anything about real magic.”

Not even calling on Albus “Dumbley-dubs” could prevent Corden from failing.

Terence Patrick/CBS

