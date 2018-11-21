Here's what's leaving Netflix in December: Moana, Sons of Anarchy, Spider-Man 3, more

Disney; Byron Cohen/FX; Merie W. Wallace/Columbia
placeholder
Christian Holub
November 21, 2018 at 09:07 AM EST

The Netflix churn continues. Even as next month brings a bevy of holiday specials and Oscar-adjacent movies to the streaming platform, so too does it mean the end of other titles’ time in the queue.

One of the biggest titles ending its Netflix run in December is Disney’s Moana, about a young girl’s quest to save her people’s island and restore balance to the sea around them. With Disney’s own streaming service, Disney Plus, set to debut next year, it’s probably not a surprise to see the House of Mouse’s animated favorites slowly leaving other sites.

Below, check out the full list of the movies and TV episodes leaving Netflix this December. Click here for the full list of new titles arriving in their stead.

Dec. 1
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Groundhog Day
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Hellraiser
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
Spider-Man 3
Spy Hard
Children of the Corn
Swept Under
The Covenant
The Game

Dec. 4
Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
Air Bud: Spikes Back
Air Bud: World Pup
Air Buddies
Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
Spooky Buddies
Tarzan & Jane
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
The Search for Santa Paws
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Dec. 7
Trolls

Dec. 10
Battle Royale
Battle Royale 2
Teeth

Dec. 15
Step Up 2: The Streets

Dec. 16
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Dec. 17
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Dec. 19
Ip Man: The Final Fight

Dec. 20
Moana
Food, Inc.
I Give It a Year

Dec. 22
Spotlight

Dec. 25
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Dec. 31
Troy

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now