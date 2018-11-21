Here's what's leaving Netflix in December: Moana, Sons of Anarchy, Spider-Man 3, more

The Netflix churn continues. Even as next month brings a bevy of holiday specials and Oscar-adjacent movies to the streaming platform, so too does it mean the end of other titles’ time in the queue.

One of the biggest titles ending its Netflix run in December is Disney’s Moana, about a young girl’s quest to save her people’s island and restore balance to the sea around them. With Disney’s own streaming service, Disney Plus, set to debut next year, it’s probably not a surprise to see the House of Mouse’s animated favorites slowly leaving other sites.

Below, check out the full list of the movies and TV episodes leaving Netflix this December. Click here for the full list of new titles arriving in their stead.

Dec. 1

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Groundhog Day

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Hellraiser

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man 3

Spy Hard

Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

The Game

Dec. 4

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch

Air Bud: Spikes Back

Air Bud: World Pup

Air Buddies

Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales

Spooky Buddies

Tarzan & Jane

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos

The Search for Santa Paws

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Dec. 7

Trolls

Dec. 10

Battle Royale

Battle Royale 2

Teeth

Dec. 15

Step Up 2: The Streets

Dec. 16

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Dec. 17

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Dec. 19

Ip Man: The Final Fight

Dec. 20

Moana

Food, Inc.

I Give It a Year

Dec. 22

Spotlight

Dec. 25

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Dec. 31

Troy