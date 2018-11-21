Trump is expressing interest in attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for the first time since he became president now that the event will no longer have a celebrity comedian host — and comedian Michelle Wolf has a savage reply.

Assured that the coast is clear next year, Trump posted on Twitter praising the media group for ditching its decades-old tradition of having a professional comic roast the current administration and news media.

Trump wrote: “So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?”

Wolf, whose set was either a devastatingly hilarious takedown or over-the-line offensive depending on who you ask, wasted no time with a reply: “I bet you’d be on my side if I had killed a journalist.”

Wolf, of course, is referring to Trump’s continued backing of Saudi Arabia in the wake of the death and dismemberment of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Monday that instead of a comedian host, biographer Ron Chernow would give an address at the annual event on the subject of free speech. Presidents usually go to the dinner, but since his election, Trump has declined to attend.