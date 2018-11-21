Aw heck.

ABC has decided not to move forward with its planned spin-off from The Middle.

The network previously ordered a pilot focused around Eden Sher’s awkward late-teen middle daughter character Sue Heck.

Here was the description: “Cue the Sue happy dance. More Sue Heck is on the way. The series follows the twentysomething adventures of eternal optimist Sue Heck as she leaves the small town of Orson to navigate the ups and downs of a career and young adulthood in the big city of Chicago.”

ABC was eyeing the spin-off to potentially join the network’s schedule in midseason.

Last May, The Middle wrapped nine seasons on ABC’s schedule as a show that was considered perpetually underrated by critics and in terms of pop culture buzz. Yet the program delivered a solid rating week after week on Wednesday nights while delivering a uniquely wholesome-ish family-friendly comedy.

