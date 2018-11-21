Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of The Flash, “The Icicle Cometh.” Read (and watch the clip!) at your own risk!

The Flash delivered several Killer Frost reveals Tuesday night!

In this week’s episode, “The Icicle Cometh,” Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) was reunited with her long lost father, Dr. Thomas Snow (Kyle Secor), and learned that Killer Frost was created after he gave her the same cryogenic treatment he used on himself to cure his ALS. So Caitlin’s icy personality has indeed been part of her since she was younger, which has been hinted at since last season. But, that wasn’t the only revelation.

It also turned out that Thomas had his own ice-blasting alter-ego named Icicle, who was evil and actually in control of Thomas’ body (Imagine if Killer Frost was steering Caitlin’s ship for many years, and evil). In the episode’s climax, Team Flash confronts Icicle, and in the heat of battle, Killer Frost made her long-awaited return and manages to help them stop him before he takes a cure that would erase what remains of his human side.

Sure Icicle managed to escape, but that’s fine for now because Killer Frost is back! Team Flash realizes DeVoe didn’t actually remove Caitlin’s powers last season; he simply created a mental block that separated her from Killer Frost. Now that Team Flash knows this, Caitlin can use H.R.’s (Tom Cavanagh) mental dampener to work on overcoming that block and actually converse with her other half, which is a big change in their dynamic.

In this exclusive clip from “The Evolution of Killer Frost” special feature, showrunner Todd Helbing, star Danielle Panabaker, and executive producer Eric Wallace breakdown exactly what that means for Caitlin and the show going forward.

“In previous seasons, her becoming Killer Frost was always motivated by some emotional response, but we wanted to sort of move in a direction where it became more symbiotic, where she could call upon Killer Frost whenever she needed her or sometimes just to talk,” says Helbing in the video above.

Adds Wallace, “They don’t have to pass notes anymore. They can actually speak to one another.”

Now that she’s able to speak to Killer Frost directly, Caitlin will be able to learn more about her past and fulfill her desire to find family.

“She gets to learn about this whole side of herself and her childhood. That’s like having a twin who you didn’t know about and then comes back into your life, and you’re able to learn things about yourself that you’d never know,” says Helbing.

Watch the clip above. “The Evolution of Killer Frost” is a special feature that will be available in full via digital retailers with the purchase of The Flash Season 5 Season Pass on Thursday.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

