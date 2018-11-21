Meet Nickelodeon's newest family: Cousins for Life

There’s a new blended family coming to Nickelodeon.

In Cousins for Life, two brothers move in together to help each other raise their kids — and EW has the exclusive first look at footage from the new series.

From the creators of Austin & Ally and All That), Nickelodeon describes Cousins for Life as a “buddy comedy” that centers on 12-year-old cousins Stuart (Dallas Dupree Young) and Ivy (Scarlet Spencer), “best friends who come from very different backgrounds, and learn to navigate life under one roof with their families. After Stuart’s mom is deployed overseas, his fun-loving dad Clark (Ishmel Sahid) decides to move the family to Portland to live with his uptight brother Lewis (Ron G) and his family, which includes [Ivy’s younger brother] Leaf (Micah Abbey).”

Cousins for Life will premiere in January 2019, but fans can get a sneak peek on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

