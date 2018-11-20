Hasan Minhaj has some radical ideas to help improve your Thanksgiving

Hasan Minhaj isn’t just your new favorite political comedy host, he’s also your new go-to Thanksgiving consultant.

In his weekly exclusive video for EW, the frontman of Netflix’s Patriot Act shares some tips on how to survive the upcoming holiday. His suggestions include avoiding politics (if they do come up, quickly find a kitten or puppy), replacing “overrated” turkey with chicken, bringing Cinnamon Toast Crunch for a potluck (“No one can say no to that”), and saying you’re most thankful for worms.

“People will look at you weird and not talk to you for the rest of the night,” declares Minhaj. “You’re welcome.”

New episodes of Patriot Act hit Netflix on Sundays. Watch the clip above.

