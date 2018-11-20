Hasan Minhaj has some radical ideas to help improve your Thanksgiving

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Variety
Network
Netflix
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
November 20, 2018 at 10:53 AM EST

Hasan Minhaj isn’t just your new favorite political comedy host, he’s also your new go-to Thanksgiving consultant.

In his weekly exclusive video for EW, the frontman of Netflix’s Patriot Act shares some tips on how to survive the upcoming holiday. His suggestions include avoiding politics (if they do come up, quickly find a kitten or puppy), replacing “overrated” turkey with chicken, bringing Cinnamon Toast Crunch for a potluck (“No one can say no to that”), and saying you’re most thankful for worms.

“People will look at you weird and not talk to you for the rest of the night,” declares Minhaj. “You’re welcome.”

New episodes of Patriot Act hit Netflix on Sundays. Watch the clip above.

Related content:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

type
TV Show
seasons
1
Genre
Variety
Airs
Sundays at :
Status
In Season
creator
Hasan Minhaj
Cast
Hasan Minhaj
Network
Netflix
Complete Coverage
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now