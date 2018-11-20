Dr. Joel Fleischman is going back to Alaska.

Northern Exposure is the latest beloved TV title to get resurrected for a revival, EW has learned.

CBS is developing a re-start of the Emmy-winning 1990 dramedy that ran for six seasons.

Rob Morrow is back on board to star and executive produce along with series creator Joshua Brand.

There’s also a brief description, which hints that one character from the original series will be killed off in order to set the story in motion: “When Dr. Joel Fleischman returns to Cicely, Alaska for the funeral of an old friend, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones in this continuation of the classic series.”

There’s no word yet most of the remaining the cast, but we’re told Morrow’s co-star John Corbett will be back as his popular character Chris Stevens “from time to time” as well. Corbett is also listed as a producer on the revival.

While “in development” means that a series order is far from guaranteed, the timing puts Northern Exposure on track for next season if it clears a couple key hurdles (pilot order, series commitment).

Everett Collection

Northern Exposure ran for 110 episodes and in 1992 won the Emmy for best drama.