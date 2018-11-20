John Oliver spoofs Fast & Furious with Armie Hammer, wax presidents, and Russell Crowe's jockstrap

How do you top both making an Oscar-bait movie with five wax presidents and purchasing Russell Crowe’s Cinderella Man jockstrap? Well, if you’re John Oliver, you put them together, add Armie Hammer, and make an epic Fast & Furious parody.

On Sunday’s finale Last Week Tonight of 2018, the host debuted The Wax & the Furious, a.k.a. “the single dumbest possible way to pay tribute the most wonderfully stupid thing that happened this year.”

To recap, last year, the HBO series purchased wax versions of five presidents: Bill Clinton, Warren G. Harding, Richard Nixon, William Harrison, and Jimmy Carter. Then, this year, Oliver and company bought Crowe’s jockstrap during an auction, sending the memorabilia to the last Blockbuster in Alaska. Now, with that store shutting down, the item went missing — or did it?

The jockstrap is actually in great hands, being put to use for a Fast & Furious spoof starring Armie Hammer, the wax presidents, and Crowe himself. The Wax & the Furious features Hammer assembling a sticky crew, consisting of Tricky Dick, Jimmy C-Note, Willy Pneumonia, Billy Wheels, and G-Dawg, to pull off a ballsy heist. But, despite their best efforts, they run up against a competing crew that ends up scoring the jockstrap for their secret benefactor.

“Hello my pretty, I’ve missed you,” says Crowe to his beloved jockstrap in the final shot. “Welcome home.”

Watch the video above.

Related content: