Here's what's coming to Netflix in December: Roma, Fuller House, Neo Yokio, and more

Holiday season is already in full swing on Netflix, but there are more treats to come in December, including special Christmas episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Neo Yokio. Even the first episode of the new season of Fuller House will be holiday-themed.
Not all of the new additions are based around Christmas, though. After all, the holiday season is followed shortly by awards season, and Netflix possesses the rights to a potential Oscar favorite, Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma. Based on the director’s childhood, Roma stars first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio as domestic worker Cleo in ’70s Mexico City and is already earning high acclaim from critics (in his A review, EW’s Chris Nashawaty praises it as “a deeply felt and soul-baring autobiographical love letter”). Another potential Oscar contender, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, won’t be on Netflix anytime soon, but one of the director’s previous films (The Lobster) is set to hit the platform next month in case anyone wants to do awards homework.
Christmas Day will see the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War, joining other Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites like Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok.
Below, check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix this December.
Dec. 1
8 Mile
Astro Boy
Battle
Bride of Chucky
Christine
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crossroads: One Two Jaga
Friday
Friday After Next
Hellboy
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
Meet Joe Black
Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Shaun of the Dead
Terminator Salvation
The Big Lebowski
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
The Last Dragon
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Dec. 2
The Lobster
Dec. 3
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Hero Mask
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2
Dec. 4
District 9
Dec. 6
Happy!: Season 1
Dec. 7
5 Star Christmas
Bad Blood
Dogs of Berlin
Dumplin’
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
Nailed It! Holiday!
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
Pine Gap
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
Super Monsters and the Wish Star
The American Meme
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
The Ranch: Part 6
Dec. 9
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
Dec. 10
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
Dec. 11
Vir Das: Losing It
Dec. 12
Back Street Girls: Gokudols
Out of Many, One
Dec. 13
Wanted: Season 3
Dec. 14
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale
Cuckoo: Season 4
Dance & Sing with True: Songs
Fuller House: Season 4
Inside the Real Narcos
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
ROMA
Sunderland Til I Die
The Fix
The Innocent Man
The Protector
Tidelands
Travelers: Season 3
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8
Dec. 16
Baby Mama
Kill the Messenger
One Day
Springsteen on Broadway
The Theory of Everything
Dec. 18
Baki
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
Dec. 21
3Below: Tales of Arcadiazz
7 Days Out
Back With the Ex
Bad Seeds
Bird Box
Derry Girls
Diablero
Greenleaf: Season 3
LAST HOPE: Part 2
Perfume
Sirius the Jaeger
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
Tales by Light: Season 3
The Casketeers
Wolf (BÖRÜ)
Dec. 24
Hi Score Girl
The Magicians: Season 3
Dec. 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
Dec. 26
Alexa & Katie: Season 2
YOU
Dec. 28
Instant Hotel
La noche de 12 años
Selection Day
When Angels Sleep
Yummy Mummies
Dec. 30
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Dec. 31
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
