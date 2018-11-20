Here's what's coming to Netflix in December: Roma, Fuller House, Neo Yokio, and more

Holiday season is already in full swing on Netflix, but there are more treats to come in December, including special Christmas episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Neo Yokio. Even the first episode of the new season of Fuller House will be holiday-themed.

Not all of the new additions are based around Christmas, though. After all, the holiday season is followed shortly by awards season, and Netflix possesses the rights to a potential Oscar favorite, Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma. Based on the director’s childhood, Roma stars first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio as domestic worker Cleo in ’70s Mexico City and is already earning high acclaim from critics (in his A review, EW’s Chris Nashawaty praises it as “a deeply felt and soul-baring autobiographical love letter”). Another potential Oscar contender, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, won’t be on Netflix anytime soon, but one of the director’s previous films (The Lobster) is set to hit the platform next month in case anyone wants to do awards homework.

Christmas Day will see the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War, joining other Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites like Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok.

Below, check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix this December.

Dec. 1

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Dec. 2

The Lobster

Dec. 3

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2

Dec. 4

District 9

Dec. 6

Happy!: Season 1

Dec. 7

5 Star Christmas

Bad Blood

Dogs of Berlin

Dumplin’

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Nailed It! Holiday!

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Pine Gap

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

The American Meme

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

The Ranch: Part 6

Dec. 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

Dec. 10

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Dec. 11

Vir Das: Losing It

Dec. 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Out of Many, One

Dec. 13

Wanted: Season 3

Dec. 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale

Cuckoo: Season 4

Dance & Sing with True: Songs

Fuller House: Season 4

Inside the Real Narcos

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

ROMA

Sunderland Til I Die

The Fix

The Innocent Man

The Protector

Tidelands

Travelers: Season 3

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8

Dec. 16

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway

The Theory of Everything

Dec. 18

Baki

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

Dec. 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadiazz

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Seeds

Bird Box

Derry Girls

Diablero

Greenleaf: Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2

Perfume

Sirius the Jaeger

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

Tales by Light: Season 3

The Casketeers

Wolf (BÖRÜ)

Dec. 24

Hi Score Girl

The Magicians: Season 3

Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Dec. 26

Alexa & Katie: Season 2

YOU

Dec. 28

Instant Hotel

La noche de 12 años

Selection Day

When Angels Sleep

Yummy Mummies

Dec. 30

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Dec. 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man