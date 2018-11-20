Bono and Pharrell give 'Stayin' Alive' a sultry remix for Jimmy Kimmel's (RED) fundraiser

Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s annual fundraiser show for (RED) became even more studded with stars.

Kristen Bell, Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Channing Tatum, and Mila Kunis were among those popping in and out to raise money for the HIV/AIDS-fighting non-profit, but then Bono and Pharrell Williams came together to provide the musical entertainment.

The duo covered “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees, kicking things off with a sultry, “ha-ha-ha-ha” hot feel before picking things up so the audience could clap along. In addition to supporting the charity, the performance also proved that Bono’s “complete loss of voice” at the canceled U2 show earlier this year was indeed just temporary.

Celebrities came together to bring eyes to Kimmel’s Shopathon, which featured an array of special-edition (RED) products. All proceeds went to support the organization, which raises money to fight HIV/AIDS in Africa. Bono’s contribution, aside from the Pharrell duet, was the promise to write a song with Lady Gaga about the winner of the (RED) sweepstakes.

More music came to the episode when The RED Pack — comprised this year of Brad Paisley, Zoe Saldana, Bono, Bell, Rock, Tatum, Kunis, and Kimmel — performed “We’re Going to Hell,” the comedy song written especially for the annual fundraiser.

The message is simple: “If we don’t help people with AIDS, we’re going to Hell.”

