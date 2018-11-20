The best Black Friday deals to score major discounts on entertainment essentials

Listen up, tech lovers! The biggest shopping holiday of the year is just days away, which means it’s time to get armed with the best Black Friday tech deals so we can finally upgrade our entertainment essentials and save serious cash doing so. If you’d rather skip the in-store shopping madness (and who doesn’t?!), you can shop all of the best deals online — and some are already available for purchase now.

Thanks to retailers and brands like Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung, there are tons of major discounts to be had on TVs, laptops, tablets, and more — like the newest Galaxy Note 9 128GB smartphone that’s currently $200 off, and the Sharp 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD TV for $180 off.

Keep this page bookmarked because we’ll be updating it on Black Friday as the sales come in. Read on to find the best tech deals you can shop now (and later) from the comfort of your couch while watching, say, a Friends Thanksgiving episode or listening to Mariah Carey’s Glitter soundtrack.

Best TV deals

Samsung 60-Inch NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TV, $649.99 starting Nov. 16 (orig. $829.99); samsung.com

LG 55-Inch 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV, $399 (orig. $598) ; ebay.com

Samsung Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV 2018, $997.99 (orig. $1,297.99); amazon.com

Samsung 55-Inch Class Q8FN QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2018), $1,499.99 (orig. $2,199.99); samsung.com

Sharp 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV, $319.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com

Fire TV Stick Bundle with Echo Dot 2nd Generation, $39.98 (orig. $79.98); amazon.com

Best laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 11.6-Inch HD Laptop, $169 (orig. $229); walmart.com

Lenovo 2019 15.6-Inch HD Laptop Computer, $309.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 64GB, $449.99 (orig. $599.99); samsung.com

Best smartphone deals

Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Unlocked Smartphone, $229.99 (orig, $799); ebay.com

Galaxy Note9 128GB (Unlocked), $799.99 (orig. $999.99); samsung.com

LG G6+ 128GB Unlocked – Prime Exclusive, $399.99 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com

Best headphone/speaker deals

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones, $169 (orig. $249); walmart.com

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $129.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

VIZIO SmartCast 38-Inch 3.1 Channel Soundbar System, $148 (orig. $198); walmart.com

Lenovo Smart Display 8-Inch with Google Assistant, $179.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

Available 11/21 at 10 p.m. ET: Sony XB20 Wireless Speaker, $50 (orig. $99.99); walmart.com

Sony XB20 Wireless Speaker, $50 (orig. $99.99); walmart.com

Bose QC 35 II Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $299 (orig. $349); jet.com

All-New Echo Plus (2nd Gen), $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

The new Echo Dot will be $25.99 off for only $24 only (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The new Echo Plus will be $40 off for $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Best tablet deals

Apple iPad Mini 3 7.9-Inch 16GB Wi-Fi + Free iPad Mini Case, $199.99 (orig. $399.99); ebay.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch 16GB Tablet, $157.99 (orig. $273.78); amazon.com

SmarTab 10.1-Inch 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Keyboard, $99.98 (orig. $179.99); walmart.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7-Inch 8GB Tablet – Android 4.4, $69.99; orig. $119.99; walmart.com

Available 11/21 at 10 p.m. ET: Apple iPad (6th Generation), $249 (orig. $329); walmart.com

Apple iPad (6th Generation), $249 (orig. $329); walmart.com

iPad with Wi-Fi (Latest Model); jet.com

All New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader (7th Generation), $79.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

