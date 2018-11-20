The best Black Friday deals to score major discounts on entertainment essentials

Listen up, tech lovers! The biggest shopping holiday of the year is just days away, which means it’s time to get armed with the best Black Friday tech deals so we can finally upgrade our entertainment essentials and save serious cash doing so. If you’d rather skip the in-store shopping madness (and who doesn’t?!), you can shop all of the best deals online — and some are already available for purchase now.
Thanks to retailers and brands like Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung, there are tons of major discounts to be had on TVs, laptops, tablets, and more — like the newest Galaxy Note 9 128GB smartphone that’s currently $200 off, and the Sharp 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD TV for $180 off.
Keep this page bookmarked because we’ll be updating it on Black Friday as the sales come in. Read on to find the best tech deals you can shop now (and later) from the comfort of your couch while watching, say, a Friends Thanksgiving episode or listening to Mariah Carey’s Glitter soundtrack.
Best TV deals
- Samsung 60-Inch NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TV, $649.99 starting Nov. 16 (orig. $829.99); samsung.com
- LG 55-Inch 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV, $399 (orig. $598); ebay.com
- Samsung Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV 2018, $997.99 (orig. $1,297.99); amazon.com
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Q8FN QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2018), $1,499.99 (orig. $2,199.99); samsung.com
- Sharp 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV, $319.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com
- Fire TV Stick Bundle with Echo Dot 2nd Generation, $39.98 (orig. $79.98); amazon.com
Best laptop deals
- Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 11.6-Inch HD Laptop, $169 (orig. $229); walmart.com
- Lenovo 2019 15.6-Inch HD Laptop Computer, $309.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 64GB, $449.99 (orig. $599.99); samsung.com
Best smartphone deals
- Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Unlocked Smartphone, $229.99 (orig, $799); ebay.com
- Galaxy Note9 128GB (Unlocked), $799.99 (orig. $999.99); samsung.com
- LG G6+ 128GB Unlocked – Prime Exclusive, $399.99 (orig. $799.99); amazon.com
Best headphone/speaker deals
- Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones, $169 (orig. $249); walmart.com
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $129.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
- VIZIO SmartCast 38-Inch 3.1 Channel Soundbar System, $148 (orig. $198); walmart.com
- Lenovo Smart Display 8-Inch with Google Assistant, $179.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com
- Available 11/21 at 10 p.m. ET: Sony XB20 Wireless Speaker, $50 (orig. $99.99); walmart.com
- Available 11/22: Bose QC 35 II Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $299 (orig. $349); jet.com
- Available 11/22: All-New Echo Plus (2nd Gen), $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
- Available 11/22: The new Echo Dot will be $25.99 off for only $24 only (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Available 11/22: The new Echo Plus will be $40 off for $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com
- Available 11/22: The new Echo Show will be $50 for $179.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com
Best tablet deals
- Apple iPad Mini 3 7.9-Inch 16GB Wi-Fi + Free iPad Mini Case, $199.99 (orig. $399.99); ebay.com
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch 16GB Tablet, $157.99 (orig. $273.78); amazon.com
- SmarTab 10.1-Inch 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Keyboard, $99.98 (orig. $179.99); walmart.com
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7-Inch 8GB Tablet – Android 4.4, $69.99; orig. $119.99; walmart.com
- Available 11/21 at 10 p.m. ET: Apple iPad (6th Generation), $249 (orig. $329); walmart.com
- Available 11/21 at 10:15 p.m. ET: iPad with Wi-Fi (Latest Model); jet.com
- Available 11/22: All New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
- Available 11/22: Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader (7th Generation), $79.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
