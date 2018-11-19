Watch the exclusive trailer for Deadpool writers' new show Wayne

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick helped turn a foul-mouthed, fourth-wall-breaking superhero into a global superstar. Now, for their next trick, they’re bringing a similarly violent dude with a heart of gold straight to YouTube Premium with their new show, Wayne.

EW can exclusively debut the trailer for Wayne, which stars Mark McKenna (Sing Street) as a 16-year-old kid who isn’t afraid to buy a bat just to beat up abusive men he sees on the street. Deep down, though, there are two things that Wayne really cares about: His new crush Del (Ciara Bravo) and getting back the 1978 Pontiac Trans Am that was stolen from his father before he died.

Wayne is clearly going to have to fight his way through several enemies in order to get what he wants, including the car’s new owners and Del’s overprotective father and brothers. But luckily, he has several weapons to fight his battles with, including nunchucks, an aluminum bat, and a garden gnome on a chain.

All episodes of Wayne are set to hit YouTube Premium on Jan. 16. The series is executive produced by Rheese and Wernick, and was written and created by Shawn Simmons.

