Watch the first footage of Ruby Rose as Batwoman in the Arrowverse crossover

“That’s not Batman.” “No, it is not.”

And just like that, Green Arrow (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) meet Batwoman for the first time.

During tonight’s episode of Arrow, the CW released a new promo for this year’s Arrowverse crossover, “Elseworlds,” which revealed the first footage of Ruby Rose as Gotham City’s red-haired caped crusader — and it’s from the scene EW observed when we were on set in Vancouver. In the scene, Green Arrow and Cisco come face to face with Batwoman after she helps foil a prison break at Arkham Asylum.

The promo also teased the Bat-signal and Oliver and Barry’s differing opinions about the existence of Batman. As EW previously reported, Barry believes he exists but Oliver doesn’t, and that’s revealed in the teaser here, which has snippets of the two men arguing about this.

“You don’t believe in Batman?” says Gustin in the teaser, and Oliver replies, “Batman is an urban legend.”

Amell previously revealed to EW that “Oliver is not enthused about the idea that there might be some other vigilante out there.” So his disbelief makes sense.

Watch the promo above.

Jack Rowand/The CW

Whether or not Batman exists is up for debate because he’s been missing for several years in the Arrowverse’s conception of Gotham City. In his absence, Gotham fell and basically became a failed city.

“Our approach is: What does Gotham look like after the Batman has been gone for three years? So if you have the law and order, protector, and hope gone, what happens as a result?” Caroline Dries, who consulted on the crossover and will executive produce the potential Batwoman series, previously told EW, “Some people are thriving in his absence because now they can start to do their own thing without the oversight. A lot of other people are suffering and they’re losing hope, and the city itself and its infrastructure are falling apart. So it’s not a happy place. Our guys walk into a grimy, scary Gotham.”

Added Arrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim: “It’s a dead city. The way I sort of described it to Stephen is, it’s there but for the grace of God goes Star City. It’s the worst case scenario. The reason no one talks about Gotham is the city might as well be dead. It’s practically a ghost town.”

In this year’s crossover — which includes The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl — Barry and Oliver switch lives as a result of Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies) rewriting reality. Teaming up with Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), they travel to Gotham City to track the evil doctor down and end up crossing paths with Batwoman, who isn’t too pleased to meet them.

“Elseworlds” begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.

Related content: