Suits reveals Louis-centric midseason teaser, January return date

Suits will be back sooner than you think!

On Monday, USA Network revealed that the back half of the legal drama’s eighth season will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. Furthermore, it also released a new teaser that’s 100 percent focused on the fact that Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) is now the firm’s managing partner. In the short clip, Louis promises Harvey (Gabriel Macht) he won’t be too be overbearing in his new role, but of course he says it in his quintessentially Louis-way (read: rather awkwardly).

“You’re a wild stallion and I’m not going to ride you hard,” Louis says to Harvey in the clip.

“Louis, I’m really not comfortable where this conversation is going,” replies Harvey.

Watch the teaser above.

Of course, Louis’ big promotion wasn’t the only big change in the season 8 summer finale. Alex (Dulé Hill) and Samantha (Katherine Heigl) also became named partners after a season-long battle. When EW spoke to Heigl in September, she offered a few teases about what’s coming in the remaining episodes.

“It’s safe to say we’re going to see a little more of Donna’s personal life,” said Heigl. “For Samantha, I think right now she’s just kind of settling into her role as a named partner and what that means. Again, I’m curious to see what that means for her — how she’s going to behave, how is she going to respond, what kind of power does that give her with Harvey, especially? I’m really interested to see what that means for her relationship with Harvey.”

