Shangela celebrates the 'halleloo-liday' in RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular trailer

The ladies of RuPaul’s Drag Race are ready to roast each other’s chestnuts over an open fire for the crown in the first trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular.

VH1 debuted Monday the first teaser for the upcoming one-off competitive episode of the Emmy-winning reality competition series, which promises to stuff fans’ stockings full with holiday cheer as returning contestants like All-Stars 4 competitors Latrice Royale & Jasmine Masters, All-Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel, A Star Is Born actor Shangela, Sonique, Mayhem Miller, Kim Chi, and season 10 runner-up Eureka O’Hara duke it out for the title of Drag Race‘s debut Xmas Queen.

“Happy halleloo-liday!” Shangela says in the clip, while Royale greets the competition with a spirited, “Ho, ho, ho, bitches!”

“The fashion is jolly AF,” O’Hara previously told EW of the special’s main stage lewks, which serve a wintry mix of styles from festive fare to darker interpretations of holiday classics.

“It’s Christmas so we’re laughing and having fun…. Trixie is excited to open presents and can’t be bothered, and Shangela is posting Christmas Cards on the wall,” she continued. “Everyone wants to have fun, knowing it’s just one episode for a holiday, but the competition is real.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular — which also features an extended look at RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 — will crown the inaugural Xmas Queen Friday, Dec. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch the special’s first trailer above and head here for EW’s exclusive preview of the episode.

