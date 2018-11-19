Murphy Brown adds disabled dog to the cast

Murphy is about to get a new roommate: EW has learned that a Frenchton dog (that’s a mix of French Bulldog and Boston terrier) will join the cast of Murphy Brown.

The dog — a 6-year-old paralyzed pooch named Ari who uses a wheelchair in real life — will make his debut in the Dec. 6 episode titled, “The Wheels on the Dog Go ‘Round and Round.'” While anchoring a live “National Adopt a Pet Day” segment, Corky (Faith Ford) guilts Murphy (Candice Bergen) into adopting a special-needs dog.

The dog ends up becoming the first-ever pet for Murphy’s son, Avery (Jake McDorman), who lives with his mom. He will appear in the final three episodes of the season.

Nope, we don’t know what Murphy will call him (or whether she’ll name him after a politician).

Murphy Brown marks Ari’s small screen debut. When he’s not “acting” (he appeared in a Samsung commercial), Ari and his owner/trainer make appearances in hospitals and public school reading programs through a program called Pet Partners.

Murphy Brown airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.