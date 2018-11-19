Jane the Virgin star Jaime Camil to guest star on Charmed

Charmed (2018 TV series)

Maureen Lee Lenker
November 19, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST

Jaime Camil’s life is about to get a little more Charmed.

The actor, best known for his work as Rogelio de la Vega on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, will guest star on an upcoming episode of Charmed, EW can announce.

Camil will portray Mr. Morales, a character described as “the brash and eccentric new Music Director of Hilltowne University’s a cappella group, The Hilltones.” Morales is described as having an incredibly devotion to his ornate pitch pipe, which because this is Charmed, we can only assume might possess some magical qualities. Mr. Morales is hard at work preparing The Hilltones for their next “killer” performance.

Dean Buscher/The CW; Getty Images

Camil’s guest star appearance will prove to be a Jane the Virgin reunion of epic proportions. The Charmed reboot was co-created by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman. Additionally, it was previously announced that Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez will direct an episode of Charmed, which just so happens to be Camil’s episode.

Charmed follows three sisters, Macy, Mel, and Maggie, as they grapple with the death of their mother and the revelation that they are three powerful witches destined to help prevent the impending apocalypse.

The series airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Charmed (2018 TV series)

