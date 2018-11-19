If you ever wanted a way to connect Chicago to The Leftovers, it’s now really easy.

FX has announced several major casting additions to its Fosse/Verdon limited series, about the rocky romantic/professional relationship between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams).

Margaret Qualley, who starred on HBO’s series about The Rapture, will play Fosse collaborator (and occasional romantic partner) Ann Reinking. Broadway star Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady) has also joined as writer Paddy Chayefsky.

The eight-episode series, which will premiere in spring 2019 and is being showrun by Dear Evan Hansen‘s Steven Levenson, will feature many other real life icons, including Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) as Joan Simon, Nate Corddry (Mindhunter) as Neil Simon, Bianca Marroquin (In the Heights) as Chita Rivera, Kelli Barrett (Rock of Ages) as Liza Minnelli, Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as Joel Grey, and Laura Osnes (Cinderella) as Shirley MacLaine.

Based on the Sam Wasson biography Fosse, the show will feature the iconic choreography from the legend and counts Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) among its executive producers.

