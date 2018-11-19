Just when you thought Emily Blunt couldn’t get any more practically perfect in every way, she went and sang with the Backstreet Boys.

On Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress stopped by to promote her new movie Mary Poppins Returns and took part in an impromptu singalong with the Backstreet Boys. It all started when Blunt confessed she still has a fear of singing in front of an audience. “I think it’s still not a natural thing for me,” shared Blunt. “I find it very nerve-wracking to sing in front of people.” Naturally, that made DeGeneres force her to confront her fears by asking her to take to the stage. Though Blunt gave an emphatic “no” in response, the host soon coerced her into it, telling the actress it was the audience’s one wish to see her perform.

When Blunt got behind the mic, she still wasn’t fully convinced, telling DeGeneres, “I just feel a bit exposed.” To which, DeGeneres responded: “Well, what if we had the Backstreet Boys behind you?” And just like that, the boy band appeared to perform their hit “I Want It That Way” harmonizing perfectly with Blunt.

Watch the clip above.

Mary Poppins Returns arrives in theaters Dec. 19.

Related content: