Terry O'Quinn says he would've done another season of Lost

Reboots are all the rage right now, and Lost’s resident man of faith, Terry O’Quinn says he would have absolutely been up for another season of Lost had the show kept going.

“I was disappointed it was over,” he admitted while sitting down for PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “I could’ve done another bit of that. I had a great time with those people, and we were in Hawaii it was pretty wonderful.”

Like his character Locke, O’Quinn remains diplomatic on his thoughts on the series’ polarizing finale. Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike asked O’Quinn if the finale stuck the landing or was a bit more of a mess to his mind. He responded, “Quite honestly, I think they’re both about the same. Some people might’ve thought it was great. Some people were dissatisfied. I think a lot of people were going to be dissatisfied almost no matter what they did.”

O’Quinn said that the twisty writing of the show and the finale was a bit mind-blowing for him, but still in keeping with the smart writing throughout. “I’m not exactly sure what they did, but it was brilliant,” he noted. I thought the writing was brilliant.”

