There was an Office reunion during Steve Carell's Saturday Night Live opening monologue

Live from Scranton, it’s Saturday night!

Well, maybe not exactly, but viewers tuning in to watch Steve Carell’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live received an Office reunion of sorts via an audience Q&A gag. When an audience member asked Carell (now star of serious movies, such as the just-released Beautiful Boy) if he would do a reboot of the adored NBC comedy — the possibility of which NBC began exploring last year — he demurred, insisting that it was a great experience but it was best to leave The Office in the past.

Kenan Thompson stood up next and went there as well, as did a series of Office alums, each getting more annoyed that he wouldn’t bite. As Ellie Kemper (Erin) said, “People would really love to see an Office reboot because I need that money. Let’s get that money, Steve!” Ed Helms (Andy) then popped up and explained, “I just don’t think you understand how much money we’re talking about. You wouldn’t have do those sad movies anymore.” And Jenna Fischer (Pam), who faux-mistakenly referred to America’s couple as Pam and Jeff, took her shot at persuading Carell, bluntly saying, “Steve, don’t be a dick. Do the reboot.”

Even Carell’s wife, Nancy, joined in with their two kids, urging him to do the show, as they didn’t want him hanging around the house anymore. Finally, in finishing the bit, Carell — a man who once briefly tricked fans on Twitter into thinking there would be an Office revival — grandly declared: “I am proud to announce officially… that we have a great show tonight!”

So, the new adventures of Michael, Pam, and Jeff, er, Jim, will remain the stuff of fan fiction. At least for now.

