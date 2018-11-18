New Arrowverse crossover promo shows Kara imprisoned in the pipeline

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) aren’t the only ones suffering from reality being rewritten in “Elseworlds.”

The latest promo for this year’s three-night Arrowverse crossover event — which includes The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow — shows Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) imprisoned in the pipeline. Not only that, but her sister Alex (Chyler Leigh), sporting wicked new braid, is her jailer and has no idea what Kara is talking about when she says they’re sisters.

“You are as despicable as they come, you are dangerous, and you are clearly crazy,” says Alex as she locks her sister up.

What has become of the Danvers sisters??

Watch the promo above.

We already know that Kara isn’t alone in dealing with the repercussions of Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), an Arkham Asylum doc, rewriting reality. The other promos revealed that Oliver and Barry end up swapping lives as a result of it, too.

It all begins Sunday, Dec. 9, with The Flash at 8 p.m.; continues Monday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. with Arrow; and concludes the following night at 8 p.m. with Supergirl.

