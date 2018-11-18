See Jodie Whittaker surprise a young Doctor Who fan who has cystic fibrosis

Doctor Who

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Sci-fi
Network
BBC America
Clark Collis
November 18, 2018 at 05:08 PM EST

Get some Kleenex — you’re going to need it.

Every year, the BBC in the U.K. hosts a kiddie-benefitting telethon called “Children in Need.” As part of the 2018 event, which aired Friday, the corporation decided to make the day/week/decade of a nine-year-old girl and Doctor Who fan named Anna, who has cystic fibrosis. Anna was told that she was to be filmed for a documentary about young Doctor Who fans, but was then whisked away to the Who studio where she was given her own Time Lord outfit, met the three actors who play the Doctor’s companions, and ultimately came face-to-face with the show’s star Jodie Whittaker on the TARDIS set.

“I can’t believe this is all happening,” said Anna.

And I can’t believe how quickly a grown man can run through a box of tissues.

Watch the full video, above.

Related content:

Doctor Who

type
TV Show
seasons
11
Genre
Sci-fi
Rating
TV-PG
run date
03/26/05
Cast
Jodie Whittaker,
Bradley Walsh,
Tosin Cole,
Mandip Gill
Network
BBC America
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Doctor Who

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now