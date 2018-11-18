Get some Kleenex — you’re going to need it.

Every year, the BBC in the U.K. hosts a kiddie-benefitting telethon called “Children in Need.” As part of the 2018 event, which aired Friday, the corporation decided to make the day/week/decade of a nine-year-old girl and Doctor Who fan named Anna, who has cystic fibrosis. Anna was told that she was to be filmed for a documentary about young Doctor Who fans, but was then whisked away to the Who studio where she was given her own Time Lord outfit, met the three actors who play the Doctor’s companions, and ultimately came face-to-face with the show’s star Jodie Whittaker on the TARDIS set.

“I can’t believe this is all happening,” said Anna.

And I can’t believe how quickly a grown man can run through a box of tissues.

Watch the full video, above.

