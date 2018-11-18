General Hospital casts Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Janet Hubert

An actress best known for her work opposite Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is joining General Hospital.

Janet Hubert, who played the original Vivian Banks on the NBC sitcom, will join the daytime sudser cast as Yvonne, a love interest for Mike (Max Gail) at the nursing home. Since this obviously all happens in the soap world, Yvonne will end up having a connection to the good folks of Port Charles.

Hubert’s first episode airs Friday, Dec. 7.

Hubert played Vivian Banks on Fresh Prince from the first season in 1990 to the end of the third season in 1993. (She was replaced by Daphne Reid for the rest of the show’s run). A former Broadway star — she played the original Tantomile in the first run of Cats — before moving to gigs on the small screen. This isn’t her appearance on a soap; she also played Lisa, the mother of Evangeline Williamson, on One Live to Live. She’s also done some time on All My Children. She even played Chandler’s boss on Friends in 2002.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

Related Content: