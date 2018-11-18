Oh yes, we need more protection from that bodyguard.

Richard Madden told Mail Online that he’s in talks to bring back Bodyguard — the limited series sensation from the UK that’s currently airing on Netflix.

“I’m having a conversation with him in about ten days or something, when I’m back in the country, and we are just going to chat through some ideas,” he said to Mail Online. “We never intended to make another one and I don’t know, I’m excited to see what he’s got, especially because David [Budd] had quite a busy couple of months. “So what do we do with him next?”

The six-part drama features the Game of Thrones actor as David Budd, a troubled Afghanistan war veteran who has been assigned to protect Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). It averaged more than 10.4 million viewers in the UK before Netflix picked it up to air in the U.S. Created by Jed Mercurio, the limited series is particularly significant because it features many women in high-power roles.

“I come from gender-balanced workplaces. I started off working in medicine, and when I went through med school, it’s 50/50 men and women,” Mercurio told EW. “And when I started working as a doctor, it’s 50/50 men and women. So I’ve always been very accustomed to women occupying pivotal roles in the professional environment. What I’m doing is trying to show what’s going on in the real world. In terms of high-powered roles in the U.K., the head of the Metropolitan Police is female. The head of the National Crime Agency is female. We all know the prime minister is female. For most of the time when I was writing the script, the home secretary was female. There are great female role models out there, and I just feel very proud to be able to represent them in my work.”

When asked by Mail Online what should happen next with his character, Madden admitted to Mail Online that “[David] probably needs a break. But him, on the beach with a pina colada, I don’t think people are going to watch that as much. Less anxiety though, I would like less anxiety.”

Bodyguard is currently streaming on Netflix.

