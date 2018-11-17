Netflix renews Big Mouth season 3 for more pubescent depravity

Netflix

Big Mouth

TV Show
Nick Romano
November 17, 2018 at 03:30 PM EST

The hormones and Hormone Monsters will continue to rage on Netflix.

The streaming service just can’t seem to get enough of Nick Kroll’s Big Mouth, so season 3 is officially ago. An announcement was made Saturday with a video highlighting some of the more absurd moments from season 2, promising “puberty gets even messier.”

Created by Kroll, Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, and Mark Levin, Big Mouth is an animated romp through what is essentially inspired by Kroll and Goldberg’s survival through puberty. The voice cast is a who’s who of current comedy greats, like John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Jordan Peele, Jason Mantzoukas, and Jenny Slate.

Season 2 introduced Gina Rodriguez as Gina Alvarez (the first girl in school to grow breasts) and David Thewlis as the Shame Wizard (the Hormone Monster’s mortal enemy).

Netflix continues to keep its viewership numbers behind closed doors, but Big Mouth maintained positive critical reviews across its first two seasons. Season 2 premiered on October 5, so with a renewal coming just over a month later, enough people seem hooked on this no-shame approach to puberty humor.

Spoiler warning for bingers, but with the Hormone Monstress now officially overseeing Nick’s development, we can only imagine what shenanigans will ensue — bloodthirsty pubic hair notwithstanding.

Big Mouth

TV Show
In Season
Big Mouth

