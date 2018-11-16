Accio ice cream machine!

The final five chef-testants on Top Chef Junior are gearing up for a big Harry Potter-themed quarterfinals in which they are tasked with roasting an entire bird (goose, turkey, pheasant, duck, or guinea hen) to create a Great Hall-worthy feast. And with no magic to help them.

But before the judging can begin, head judge Curtis Stone has a question for them: what Harry Potter character would he be?

The contestants are Noah (11 years old), Eric (10), Rogers (13), Londyn (11), and Nikki (11). They’re joined at the Great Hall table by host Vanessa Lachey and guest judges Gail Simmons and Tim Love.

(EW premiered an exclusive introduction to all 12 of the original competitors cooking for the $50,000 prize in the Emmy-nominated series.)

Check out the video above to see which Potter character they chose for Stone — and who he picks for himself — and tune in for the Top Chef Junior Harry Potter-themed episode, which will air this Saturday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT on Universal Kids.

